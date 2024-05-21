Nigerian newspapers: Nigerians vent frustration over high cost of cash withdrawals from POS

In Vanguard’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard reports that Nigerians have voiced anger over outrageous charges Point of Sale, PoS, operators take to withdraw money from their bank accounts.

According to the Vanguard report, many resorted to PoS operators when they found after many stopovers at their banks for self-service that the ATMs were usually empty but cash was available with PoS operators.

The Punch reports that 1.2 million students are expected to benefit from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme.

The newspaper reports former President Goodluck Jonathan as saying that the face-off between Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, is capable of destabilising the Niger Delta.

Daily Trust reports that gunmen in military fatigues abducted 20 residents from Dawaki community in Abuja. The newspaper says Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano, has gifted N2.7 billion worth of vehicles to members of the state house of assembly.

Also in Today in The News, This Day reports that Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has applied for arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister; and Yoav Gallant, the country’s defence minister.

The newspaper says Patience Oniha, the director-general of Debt Management Office (DMO), disclosed that N4.5 trillion has been raised out of N6 trillion, to support the federal government in financing the 2024 budget deficit.

The Guardian reports that the federal government is in a dilemma over the sustenance of the school feeding programme in the face of rising inflation.

The newspaper says the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given the federal government until May 31 to reverse the electricity tariff hike and implement a new minimum wage.