Nigerian newspapers: Recommendations on interest rates requires belt tightening measures — Akintobi, Vanguard analyst

In Vanguard’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, report of the Organized Labour pickecting the headquarters of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, headquarters over the recent hike in electricity tariff took the centre stage.

Read more here.

Punch Newspaper reports that the federal government will next week hold a crucial meeting to address the demands of organised labour on the reversal of electricity tariff hike.

The federal government is planning a new wage system based on employees’ productivity in the civil service. Read details here.

Daily Trust reports that five soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a military camp in Faskari LGA of Katsina state.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has directed ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to procure vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). Read more here.

Still in Today In The News, the Guardian reports that Mistrust and greed have stalled the take-off of telephony licences in 31 states of the federation.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has also vowed to probe the administration of Nyesom Wike, his predecessor. Read more here.

The Nation reports that top opposition politicians have begun coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general election.

It also reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed voter registration in Ondo and Edo for the forthcoming governorship elections. Read details here.

Watch full video: