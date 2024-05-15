Nigerian newspapers: FG calls c’ttee meeting, Labour insists on May 31 deadline for minimum wage

In Vanguard’s Nigerian Newspapers review programme, Today in the News, the report of the Federal government calling for a committee meeting over minimum wage tussle with the organised labour takes the lead.

Vanguard reports that the federal government, through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, NSIWC, which is the secretariat of NNMW, summoned a meeting of the Tripartite Committee NNMW, today, with the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja, as a venue. Read more here.

Punch reports that the naira has depreciated to N1,540/$ at the parallel market as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continue to clamp down on bureau de change operators in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

The newspaper says organised labour has insisted on the May 31 deadline for the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Daily Trust reports that terrorists have kidnapped over 80 people at Yar-Malamai village in Faskari LGA of Katsina state. Read more here.

The newspaper says the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to constitute governing councils in universities.

Also in the news, The Guardian reports that stakeholders said millions of dollars worth of gold is being mined and stolen from the country.

It says President Bola Tinubu has suspended the 0.5 percent cybersecurity levy following criticisms. Read details here.

This Day reports that the federal government has announced that the president, vice-president, and other top government functionaries will start to pay access fees or the e-tag at all the 24 federal airports across the country.

The newspaper says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed 11 pre-shipment agents for oil and gas exports in Nigeria.