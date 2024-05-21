Nigerian lady breaks 3rd Guinness World Record with ‘wildest wig’

A Nigerian lady, Helen Williams, has set a world record for making the ‘wildest wig’, the Guinness World Record revealed on Monday.

The GWR stated in a blog post that Helen “crafted a hairpiece that’s 3.65 m (11 ft 11 in) wide and trails all the way to the floor,” which is equivalent to a Mini Cooper, which is 3.63 m (11 ft 10 in) long.

It also stated that she spent over a month making her latest record-breaking creation, using over 800 bundles of auburn hair, which cost 4,138,200 Naira ($2,719; £2,150) on the materials.

The GWR also disclosed that the 31-year-old made her very wide wig mostly by hand but used a sewing machine for some parts.

Speaking of her feat, Helen, who also holds the record for most hair clips in a wig in 30 seconds with 90, said, “I am very proud of myself. I now hold three records.

“As a professional wig maker, I look forward to breaking many more records in the wig category. I enjoy taking on difficult tasks; it makes me a better person and I learn new things.”

Helen also revealed that she drew her inspiration from actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore, a former record holder. “I am a big fan of Drew Barrymore, she also inspired me,” Helen said.

Helen currently boasts three records, including one for inserting 90 hair clips into a wig in just 30 seconds, and another for creating the longest handmade wig.