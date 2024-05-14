Nigerian govt to give investors, tourists visas within 48 hours

Minister Idris

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the setting up of a tripartite committee to expedite visa processes and acquisition for investors interested in investing in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this on Tuesday after the FEC meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“Our visa processes are becoming cumbersome. The ease of doing business is also tied to our visa processes.

“Going forward, those investors, tourists would find it easy to acquire a visa within the next 48 hours,” Idris said.

The minister further disclosed that the meeting was adjourned till Tuesday to allow for other “far-reaching” decisions.