Nigerian dad mourns son killed by drunk driver in US

By Tunde Osho

A 32-year-old Nigerian ophthalmologist based in the United States, identified as Uzochukwu Igboanugo has been reportedly killed by a drunk driver.

In a Facebook post made by his father, Ikb Igboanugo, who mentioned that his son died in a fatal car accident allegedly caused by a driver under the influence of intoxication in America, wrote: “I lost this my son 3 weeks ago, I have been crying like a baby. A medical doctor (Ophthalmologist) in America.

“An accident victim of a drunkard, who fell asleep while speeding on the highway, jumped his lane in the opposite direction and hit with speed force on the driver’s side door where my son was as he was driving home after work.

“We can’t question God as He has the final decision. Always pray as a parent not to lose any of your child irrespective of his behaviour because loss of a child can kill any parent.

“Uzochukwu my son was a very nice boy, always happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, loving, sociable etc. He was 32 years old, not yet married despite my nagging, he sacrificed all his time and achieved Ophthalmology which is a very difficult medical course in the history of reading medicine to become a medical doctor.

“Since his death I have been going through mental and psychological trauma as my doctor has been warning me. My wife also has not been herself. Please, don’t wish your worst enemy this type of tragedy, now I pray for anybody, who has not lost his child never to experience it. It is hellish and a disaster.

“Uzochukwu my son you are now in God’s bosom and working for Him that was why he took you this early, as your soul will rest in God’s bosom in Jesus name,” the mourning father prayed.