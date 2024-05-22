Nigerian-American Artist Tomidrey returns with soulful EP, “Ela”

By Ayo Onikoyi

U.S.-based Nigerian artist Tomidrey returns from a two-year hiatus with his debut EP for 2024, “Ela.” Following the critically acclaim of his 2021 project, “Blue Roses,” “Ela” showcases the artist’s musical evolution.

“Ela” is a colourful variety of themes and sounds, a vibrant exploration that perfectly embodies Tomidrey’s artistic identity. A lover of instrumentation, Tomidrey weaves a sonic jiggle from percussion and strings to captivating key chords.

The five-track EP journeys through diverse themes. The opening track, titled “Ela” like the EP itself, offers praise and exaltation of the Most High. In “Pepe,” he croons about maintaining his lover’s desire. This exploration of love continues through “Show You Off” featuring Kayla Arnold, “All On Me,” “Lemon Love,” and the closing track, “L.”

A defining aspect of Tomidrey’s music is his cultural connection. He seamlessly integrates elements of Yoruba culture within a broader soundscape, ensuring accessibility for a global audience.

Beyond his artistry in “Ela,” Tomidrey is also a skilled bassist who has performed with Afrobeats giants like Davido, Fireboy, and Olamide. His ability to blend diverse influences with his smooth vocals is on full display throughout the EP.

“Ela’s” incredibly soothing nature is sure to become a mainstay on repeat playlists. Its infectious energy has the potential to capture the hearts of listeners everywhere.