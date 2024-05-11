Nigeria to feature six boxers for Olympic qualifiers – NBF scribe

Six boxers from Nigeria have been registered to fight for places at the forthcoming Paris 2024 Games’ second Window qualification tournament slated for Bangkok, Thailand.

The Secretary-General, Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Dapo Akinyele, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

According to him, Elite boxers across the globe will converge in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3, for 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

Akinyele stated that the Federation was focusing on female pugilists because they had a better chance of punching their way into the French capital, Paris for the Games.

“If all goes as planned, we shall take four female and two male boxers to Bangkok but if we have to reduce the overall figure to five, we shall present three female and two male pugilists.” The seasoned admistrator stated.

“We have to project and focus on our strength and I’m sure we shall cement our place at the 2024 Olympic Games,” he said.

Nigeria will be fighting for honours in the 50, 57, 66, 75 and +92kg categories.

At the first Window of the Olympic Games Boxing Qualifiers in Italy, no Africans, out of the 67 that competed, secured an Olympic slot.

Athletics, Badminton, Female Basketball, Female Football, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling are some of the sports that Team Nigeria will be represented at the Paris Games.

NAN