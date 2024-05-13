Nigeria looks more like murder land than motherland — Archbishop Onuoha

Archbishop Onuoha

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

The Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. David Onuoha, has lamented that Nigeria of today, looks more like a murder land than a motherland.

Onuoha made the lamentation, in a 117-page presidential address he delivered, weekend, at the first session of the 11th synod of the Diocese of Okigwe South, held at Emmanuel Church, Ehume, Obowo local council area of Imo State.

His words: “The consequences of past misdeeds, neglect, and wrong choices combined to make Nigeria of today, look like a land that devours its inhabitants, one that looks more like a murder land than a motherland.

“The search for a Nigeria that works, one that inspires hope, ensures safety, and engenders prosperity, has continued since her political independence about 64 years ago.

“However, one single business that seems to have thrived over these years is corruption, which is so pervasive and endemic. It cuts across the social strata, from the hawker in the street to the highest offices in the land.

“The cutting edge fraud witnessed in the 2023 elections, the handling of the petitions that ensued, the recent war between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with some political heavyweights, the allegations trailing the award of certain contracts, as well as the impunity which some public office holders exhibit, sign-post grave danger for our dear country.

“The distress in the society today, ranging from poverty, unemployment, insecurity, and hunger, is a result of corruption that has bedeviled this country over the years.

“Public funds meant for the development of the society, are siphoned in such a senseless and primitive manner. The situation will become even worse until this hydraheaded monster is tackled head-on and made unattractive.”

Family corruption

While recalling his previous plea that members of the family of a corruption convict should also share in the punishment, Onuoha also opined that Nigeria has not made the desired progress in nation building.

Onuoha said: “Nigeria has not made the desired progress in nationbuilding because as an amalgamation of different ethnic nationalities, there is no common core value propelling or undergirding our behaviours, aspirations and expectations.

“It is evident that this core value exists at the level of the various component units that make up the country. This may be the reason why tribal sentiments and/or considerations are very prominent in any national discussion.

“It is, therefore, very necessary that restructuring the country, along the six geo-political zones, is seen as the key that will unlock the greatness of Nigeria.

“Restructuring must not be seen as disintegration, but a rediscovery of the good old days of regional government in Nigeria, where the pursuit of core values engendered healthy competition and growth among the regions. This, no doubt, announced Nigeria’s greatness to the outside world.

“While we all agree that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, returning to the vision of the founding fathers of the country, by encouraging regional governments that contribute to the centre, is the best way to strengthen the unity of Nigeria. It is time to end this suffocation and let in fresh air in our land.”

