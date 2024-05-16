Nigeria heading towards a one-party state —NYLF

Nigeria

By James Ogunnaike

THE Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum, NYLF, yesterday, warned that Nigeria is heading towards a one-party state, adding that this poses a great danger to the nation’s democracy.

The NYLF National President, Mr. Afiyo Elliot, who stated this at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, urged patriotic Nigerians to rise and challenge the powers that are working against the very existence of Nigeria’s democratic principles.

Elliot, in his address titled ‘It is time to save Nigeria’, said: “We are deeply concerned with the political scheming in the opposition parties, especially in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which is geared towards the destruction of the party and consequently silencing the opposition.

“Plans are being carried out discreetly by some moles in the party to hijack the structures of the party and completely silence their voices. We observed that despite the introduction of unfriendly policies by the government, a word has never come from the supposedly main opposition Party. Unfortunately, Nigerians are not talking or observing the dangerous trend.

“It is in the light of this dangerous and unimaginable scheming and tendencies that we are embarking on an awareness and enlightenment campaign to alert Nigerians on the dangers ahead if we allow these politicians to succeed in their machinations and manoeuvres.

“We urge other patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion, geo-political or party affiliations”, to join his forum in the struggle towards ensuring that the planned destruction of the opposition political parties is completely brought to a halt.

“We are strongly convinced that it is time for patriotic Nigerians to arise and challenge the powers that are working against the very existence of Nigeria’s democratic principles and institutions to lead us into a one-party state to institutionalise and secure authoritarian and dictatorial system in Nigeria.”