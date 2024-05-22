Nigeria Goes Green: $60bn climate change plan launches

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Nigeria has launched an ambitious $60 billion climate plan, dubbed ECO2RUPPERS Nigeria, aimed at tackling the pressing challenges posed by climate change while driving economic gains and empowerment.

The launch came at a pivotal moment for the country, as it ramps up efforts to address climate change and achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The initiative, unveiled yesterday, is designed to redefine the landscape of sustainable development in the country, which is considered incredibly susceptible to the effects of climate change.

Rising global temperatures are predicted to endanger Nigerians due to an increasing frequency of heatwaves, with estimates suggesting that over 20% of the population will be exposed to heatwaves detrimental to human health.

According to Victor Wilkinson Agih, Country Director and Lead Sustainable Finance and Circular Economy Expert, “Today marks the dawn of a new era in Nigeria’s journey towards sustainability. This initiative aims to mobilize $60 billion in climate finance annually through innovative domestic resource mobilization mechanisms, channeling investments into projects that promote ecosystem restoration and conservation, clean energy development, sustainable agriculture, among other critical investment areas.”

He stated that the initiative is committed to delivering tangible environmental and social benefits to communities across the country.

“Advancing universal health coverage with 60 million healthcare wallets, incentivizing 60 million green volunteers, distributing 60 million clean cook stoves, and launching a nationwide plastic recycling program for 60 million tons of plastic, the initiative aims to improve livelihoods and foster sustainable lifestyles,” Agih explained.

With an estimated national funding gap of $20.5 billion annually, this initiative represents a bold and ambitious response to this challenge.