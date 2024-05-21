Nigeria can create a robust power sector economy – Okosodo

By Juliet Umeh

Despite some interventions by the Federal Government, FG, on the power sector, Nigerians have continued to grapple with epileptic power supply.

The poor power supply has not only been affecting businesses but has remained a challenge to poor Nigerian power consumers.

Recently, the Nigerian Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, while addressing the House of Representatives Committee on Power in Abuja, lamented about the current state of power supply. He even alluded that poor financing is responsible for the epileptic power supply in the country. Apart from poor financing, Adelabu also blamed insufficient gas supply as part of the factors responsible for the energy deficit across the country.

Reacting to these claims, a Nigeria-born investment banker and certified Energy Risk Professional, Mr. Patrick Okosodo, corroborated with what the Minister said, but stressed the need to address the transmission bottleneck currently plaguing the power sector in the country.

He noted that this issue is not unique to Nigeria but is common across many African countries.

He said, according to the publication ‘Understanding Power Transmission Financing’ by the Commercial Law Development Program and Power Africa, “While there is no adequate information on the breakdown between generation, transmission, and distribution, historically investment in generation has been roughly four times higher than in transmission and distribution combined.

“Furthermore, the distribution sector has also attracted more investment than transmission, leaving this segment of the African energy market as the most impacted by a lack of both public and private investment.”

Okosodo highlighted the critical role that project and energy finance will play in resolving the lingering transmission issues and help accelerate the country towards achieving its energy goals.

The US-based Investment Banker who currently works at Carbon Reduction Capital, a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition spectrum, explained project finance as a mechanism focused on funding long-term infrastructure projects through a complex financial structure.

He noted: ‘It typically involves ring-fencing the cash flows from the underlying project for repayment, with the project’s rights and assets held as collateral. Energy finance, therefore, is a subset of project finance, specifically dealing with projects for source fuels like oil and gas, energy generating projects, power transmission projects, power distribution projects, and any assets within the energy value chain.”

In addressing the financing challenges in Nigeria’s power sector, Okosodo, who worked as a Relationship Manager in the Oil and Gas Upstream team at Fidelity Bank and Diamond Bank, emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach.

He stated that regulatory reforms that create and support an investment-friendly environment, and the adoption of financing models like the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) will be pivotal and helpful in addressing these issues.

These measures, he explained, “would help resolve the persistent bottlenecks caused by inadequate transmission infrastructure and lay a solid foundation for implementing other strategies in power generation and distribution.

On the benefits of the BOT model, he explained that it would allow private companies to finance, design, construct, and operate transmission infrastructure for a specified period before transferring the projects to the government.

He said: “This optimally allocates risks between the public and private sectors, with the private sector assuming construction, operation, and maintenance risks, while the public sector retains regulatory and political risks.

“It also ensures that the government avoids the initial capital outlay needed to build the required infrastructure.

“In addition, it would facilitate the proper flow of the expertise and skill required to build a reliable power market given the likely participation of large utilities from developed countries in the market.”

Explaining the need to address the bottleneck created by poor transmission infrastructure in the country, he highlighted that, unlike other forms of energy that can be stored, electricity must be consumed as it is produced.

He said: “While future utility storage technologies may help bridge this gap, currently, power is mostly consumed immediately after generation. Therefore, efficiently transmitting power from generation points to demand centers is critical to maintaining a reliable power market.

Overall, on the question of how to get the required financing to ensure that the nation meets its energy goal, he explained that “the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, will need to provide an environment that ensures transparent and consistent policies to support private sector participation.

He said: “Long-term policy stability is crucial to attracting private investors since it provides some basis for predicting returns. Hence, the government must commit to maintaining supportive long-term policies over the useful life of these projects.”

Renewable energy

In transitioning into renewable energy, which unfortunately is not cheaper either, he explained: “To put this in perspective, it will cost approximately USD 160 million to build a 120MWDC solar plant that would power ~21,000 homes with an annual electricity consumption of ~11,000Kwh in a place like Texas in the U.S.

“Given the current high cost of deploying renewable energy projects, the government would need to provide incentives such as tax credits, and Feed-In Tariffs common in the U.S. and Germany respectively to attract private investment in renewable energy project development. “Nigeria will need to create a customized incentive for renewable energy projects that will take into consideration all the likely risks of investing in these projects such as FX risk, political risk, security risk, and market risk.

“While the current Pioneer Status Incentive may be applicable to renewable energy projects, a more customized approach will need to be crafted and adopted to support the viability of the required investment.”

He urged that, “Nigeria needs to urgently address the lingering transmission issues if it is going to be able to meet its energy transition goals.

“As highlighted at COP 28, establishing sustainable frameworks to attract private investment is vital for financing the transition to cleaner energy solutions, particularly in developing countries.”

The US-based expert whose long-term aspirations are to manage funds that invest in different sustainable energy infrastructure projects globally and work on diverse energy infrastructure projects to support the energy independence of nations, added that by learning from successful initiatives in other sectors and countries, Nigeria can create a robust and efficient power sector that meets the needs of its growing economy.