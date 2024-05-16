Nigerdock moves to secure operations, signs security agreement

By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to further secure its area of operations, Nigerdock has signed an agreement with G4S, a global integrated security company, to improve, manage, and oversee the security architecture across Snake Island Port, SIP, and Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ).

The engagement of G4S follows a robust security review by Nigerdock to significantly enhance security within the integrated economic hub through world-class risk assessments, mitigation strategies, and 24-hour security management due to its vast acreage, expanding infrastructure, and international clientele.

Nigerdock Chief Executive Officer, Maher Jarmakani, said its increased operations informed management decision to embark on the security project adding that the clients, assets and employees of the company were also crucial to its operations.

Jarmakani said: “With an increase in our port and free zone operations over the past year, we are determined to ensure best-in-class security solutions across our facility. Our employees, clients, and assets are crucial to our business success, and hiring G4S enables us to improve on our existing security solutions and invest in a robust safety and security framework to safeguard our ecosystem.”

Similarly, Jonas Ahl, Managing Director, G4S Shared Services Nigeria Limited said: “Nigerdock makes a significant contribution to Nigeria and West Africa’s economy, and we look forward to securing such an important asset. “We deliver a wide range of security services and products enabling us to serve not just Nigerdock, but also all clients on-site. As the biggest global security company, G4S will draw on our extensive expertise and experience of securing terminals, ports, and free zones across the world.”