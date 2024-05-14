Niger Speaker stops wedding plans for 100 girls

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has halted the plans to host the wedding of 100 orphan girls in his constituency.

Sarkindaji said this following the action of the Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye who filed a lawsuit against him.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the matter.

Reacting to the development, the Niger Speaker on Tuesday during a media briefing said he would not grace the occasion.

The lawmaker also added that the minister had overstepped her bounds, adding that she should take over the sponsorship of the wedding ceremony.

The Speaker disclosed that he had already made funds available to the girls’ parents through the traditional leaders and clerics of his constituency, noting that he would not withdraw the funds.

Sarkindaji also noted that his motive to sponsor the wedding was the state of poverty of the girls’ parents and not the constituency project, as reported in the media.