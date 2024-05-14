Niger Speaker lambasts women’s minister for condemning wedding of 100 girls

Niger Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji and Women Affairs Minister, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji has kicked against the decision of Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye of dragging him before a Court of Law to stop his decision to sponsor the proposed wedding of 100 girls orphaned by banditry in his constituency in Niger state.

Addressing Journalists in his office in Minna, Niger state yesterday, the Speaker described the step taken by the Minister as too hasty and out of point adding that she must have been misled.

“The Minister’s approach in handling the issue is very wrong, hasty and bad because she does not know anything about my constituency and their needs and has no right to criticize my decision to help my people.

“The Minister should have reached out to me and discussed with me and I would have accepted whatever suggestions she made instead of talking to the media and tarnishing my image. I value any help and assistance that would come to my people. I am disappointed with her actions and disheartened by it.

“I am a typical Hausa man and what is out of order in what I have done? Why is this issue being over flogged? I have pledged to take care of orphans in my constituency and that is what I am doing. If the federal government through the Ministry of Women Affairs wants to extend their helping hands, let them do so, they are welcome.

“Where was the Minister when my people were facing insecurity? Let her go to the local government; let her find out who those girls are. They are not underaged and if she wants to help them, she is welcome. She should stop tarnishing my image. I am a public figure and the Speaker of Niger state House of Assembly,” Sarkindagi declared.

On Monday, the Minister of Women Affairs had approached a Court to squash the step being taken by the Speaker to sponsor the marriage of the 100 girls to their new found lovers.

The Minister had also petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over the proposal and asked the Police to investigate the proposal.

The wedding is proposed for Friday, 24th of this month.

The Speaker said the step taken was in response to the demand by traditional and religious leaders in his constituency to sponsor the wedding which he decided to support.

“The traditional and religious leaders approached me and I decided to support the girls. They initially submitted the names of 210 girls to me but I told them there was no means for such so we cut it down to 100. Does the Minister want to say that these leaders are wrong?

“My intention was to attend the ceremony but I will no longer attend it but whatever support that I have given to the girls remains and I will not collect them back and if they like, they can spend the money for the purpose or anything else,” the Speaker declared.