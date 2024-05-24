NGOs give boost to women in imaging, print industries

Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, in partnership with Canon Central and North Africa, has expressed interest in supporting women in the imaging and print industries.

Both organisations said this would be done through a workshop, mentorship and networking event, with the theme: ‘Women Who Empower’.

According to the organisations, the initiative was aimed to empower women by providing a platform to showcase their work, enabling access to necessary tools and helping them excel through investment and training programmes.

Speaking about the event, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, Somesh Adukia, said: “We are thrilled to partner with WISCAR in Nigeria to unlock the potential of women in the imaging and print industries in Africa. This collaboration exemplifies Canon’s unwavering commitment to leveraging our resources for the greater good. Skills development and empowerment of women are not just beneficial but critical for the advancement of our society and economy. By joining forces, we can create meaningful opportunities for women to thrive professionally, contribute to gender equality, and drive economic growth. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact on the advancement of women in our communities and beyond.”

Also speaking, Founder & Chairperson WISCAR, Mrs Amina Oyagbola, said: “WISCAR is excited to partner with Canon to empower women in the imaging and print industries. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing women with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their professional endeavours. Together, we will pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable society in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the organisation continues to break new ground in its mission to empower professional women and contribute to the development and growth of Nigeria and Africa. Recently, WISCAR partnered with Canon to host an exclusive workshop tagged ‘Women Who Empower,’ further solidifying its commitment to nurturing and developing female leaders in various industries.