Nezer Entertainment signs Basetune as first artist

By Ayo Onkoyi

Nezer Entertainment, a newly-founded record label dedicated to discovering and promoting emerging talents while spotlighting African creativity to the global stage, proudly announces the signing of its first artist, Basetune.

Established in February 2024, Nezer Entertainment is poised to revolutionize the music industry landscape with its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a dynamic environment for artists to thrive.

With a vision to elevate African music to international prominence, the label aims to compete at the highest echelons alongside established industry giants.

Basetune embodies the ethos of Nezer Entertainment, showcasing unparalleled versatility and an innate ability to seamlessly adapt his style and flow across various musical genres. As the flagship artist of the label, Basetune brings a fresh perspective and undeniable talent to the forefront of the music scene.

“We are thrilled to welcome Basetune to the Nezer Entertainment family,” said Ebenezer Oluwatosin Adeniseun, the visionary entrepreneur behind the label and CEO of luxury car rental company Eben Tosin Autos.

“His unique blend of artistry and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission to amplify the voices of emerging talent from Africa and beyond.” Nezer Entertainment is committed to providing a robust platform for artists to realize their full potential while delivering exceptional music experiences to audiences worldwide. With a strategic roadmap for expansion and a solid foundation in place, the label is poised to emerge as a global music powerhouse in the years to come.