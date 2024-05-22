New Japan-backed initiative boosts Nigeria’s counter-insurgency training

By Victoria Ojeme

Japan’s commitment to bolstering peace and security efforts in Nigeria took center stage Wednesday as Ambassador Kazuyoshi Matsunaga vowed his country’s support at the launch of a major capacity-building initiative.

Speaking virtually at the unveiling of the “Enhancing MLAILPKC’s Capacities for Effective Peace Support Operations in West Africa Project” at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre in Kaduna, Matsunaga reiterated Japan’s role as “a steadfast partner in Nigeria’s journey towards a brighter, more peaceful future.”

The project, backed by Japan’s funding through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to enhance the capabilities of the respected leadership centre in delivering training focused on peace support operations, civilian protection and countering violent extremism.

“This project exemplifies our commitment and will make a significant contribution to achieving the goal of peace and security in the country,” Matsunaga said.

The ambassador spoke on the importance of women’s participation in peacebuilding, noting, “Women are not just victims of conflicts, they are perfect agents for peace.”

Matsunaga also reflected on his recent visit to internally displaced persons camps in Maiduguri, witnessing firsthand the devastating impacts of the Boko Haram insurgency that has plagued northeastern Nigeria for years.

Matthew Alao, UNDP Team Lead for Governance, Peace and Security, explained that the $3 million-plus initiative, formulated jointly with the leadership center, aims to “advance democracy and national cohesion, peaceful co-existence and preserve the wellbeing of civilians in armed conflicts” across West Africa.

Over a decade, the UNDP and Japan have funded 15 projects worth over $28 million focused on peace support operations in Nigeria alone, Alao noted.

Major General A.T. Adedoja, Commandant of the Leadership Centre, welcomed the new courses on leadership and national cohesion, civilian protection and countering violent extremism, calling them “a significant milestone” aligning with the center’s mission of promoting peace, security and leadership across Africa.