Never rest on your oars till Nigeria is completely Safe , Defence minister tells troops

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

SOKOTO: The Honourable Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has charged troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI not to rest on their oars till the entire country is completely safe. He made this charge in Sokoto during his working visit to Headquarters 8 Division and Operation HADARIN DAJI’s Area of Responsibility.

The Minister sincerely appreciates the troops for the wonderful work they are doing which he said has contributed immensely in curbing insecurity not only in the north west states but the adjoining states. He assured the troops of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to their welfare. He maintained that the President is not unaware of the operational challenges facing the troops and is doing everything possible to address them.

Fielding questions from Journalists the Minister reiterated that the successes being recorded in the war against insecurity across the country is as a result of President Tinubu’s unwavering support to the military and the good synergy among those incharge of the security architecture of the country. He said with necessary equipment, determination and cooperation among all security agencies insecurity will end soon.

Similarly, the Minister was briefed by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Joint Taskforce (North West) Operation HADARIN DAJI Maj Gen Godwin Mutkut on the operational activities of the Division including achievements and challenges of Operation HADARIN DAJI.

The Honourable Minister earlier visited the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and the Deputy Governor of Sokoto State His Excellency Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir where he solicited for support to the military with the assurance that troops will increase the tempo of operations to ensure that insecurity is brought to the lowest ebb within the Northwest of the country.