Netherlands to strengthen relations with Nigeria– Ambassador

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp and Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp, has reaffirmed the commitment of his country to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Plomp communicated this when he led a delegation from the Netherlands on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the relationship between the two countries had spanned over several decades especially in areas of irregular migration and human trafficking.

“The reason of my visit is to further intimate you that the two countries had been partners against irregular migration which I feel is very important in our bilateral relationship.

“Especially, on the contribution of the Interior Ministry in the fight against the menace and other worthy areas of interest to the two countries,’’ he said.

The ambassador also used the opportunity to intimate the minister that his tenure would soon come to an end and appreciated the minister for his contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that based on his country’s relationship with Nigeria, it had in recent time, trained some personnel of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in the Kingdom of Netherlands on various skills bordering on their professions.

Plomp added that Netherlands had very good relations with Nigeria which he described as excellent.

He urged for sustainability for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

In his remarks, Tunji-Ojo recalled that Nigeria has one of the best relationships with the Kingdom of the Netherlands, especially in areas bordering on irregular migration and human trafficking.

The minister assured the ambassador that Nigeria would not relent in its quest to continue to keep a very good relationship with the Kingdom for the benefit of both countries.

“Keeping the excellent relationship afloat with your country is key and very important to us as a country.

“You see, there is no gain saying that every country will want to continue to keep a very healthy relationship with a country that is determined to keep a healthy relationship with you.

“I also have to give thanks to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for what they have been doing to stem the tide of irregular migration and human trafficking in the country.’’

The minister also thanked the ambassador for what his country had been doing for Nigeria, especially in area of training as well as capacity building for NIS personnel.

“So, we are very grateful for the partnership because the battle against irregular migration can never be won by a country alone; it has to be a cocktail of ideas.

“We must bring our ideas together from the different parts of the globe. We must be united in our methodology of approach and strategy being the only way out.

“With cross fertilisation of ideas, we’ll be able to get the result that we all needed.

“I want to assure you that on behalf of the Federal Government, we will continue to collaborate with you for prosperity,“ he said.

NAN