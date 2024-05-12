NEDC graduates Solar Installation Technicians in Taraba amid prolonged blackout

… As Residents Show Interest in Off-Grid Option as Power Disruption Continues

By Femi Bolaji

Amidst the ongoing power disruption that has plunged Jalingo, Taraba state capital, and environs into total darkness for over two weeks, the North East Development Commission, NEDC, weekend graduated 30 solar installation technicians who will provide alternative power with solar panels.

The blackout, stemming from the vandalism of four power transmission line towers along the Jos-Gombe 330kV line, caused power disruption in some states across the North East subregion, including Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

The technicians, who have been trained and equipped with requisite knowledge on how to set up and power households off the grid with solar panels and inverters, were also given starter kits and stipends to set up their businesses by the Commission.

This development has also excited some residents of the state who were present during a public presentation by the technicians on how solar energy can cater to all household electricity needs.

A resident, Charles Akpeji, who spoke to Vanguard, said he is ready to explore the off-grid option.

According to him, “Had it been I had the solar panels and inverters installed, this prolonged darkness we have been experiencing after the destruction of the power line that supplies electricity to Jalingo would not have bothered me.

“I am willing to explore this option as a backup plan.”

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Taraba State Coordinator of NEDC, Bashir Nguroje, said the technicians are now problem solvers who will impact their community and the state positively.

He said, “As a Commission, our mandate is to ensure youths across the North East region are self-reliant.

“From the public presentation of their expertise, we are sure that they will excel and also train more people.

“We didn’t stop at that; we also provided starter kits, in terms of tools and stipend for them to start up their businesses.”