NDDC inaugurates injection sub-station in Edo community, to tar road for vigilance

By Ozioruva Aliu



The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has Commissioned a 1×15MVA/33/11KV Sub-station at Amufi, in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.



The injection sub-station is made up of one 15MVA, 33/11KV transformer with 33 KV 1250A SF6 circuit breaker, switch gear panels and tripping Ikm 33KV high tension overhead line.



Inaugurating the project, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku also said the Commission would tar the access road to the community because the people protected the N248m project awarded since 2012, completed and abandoned but that the community led by the Ohen Aisenogua Egharevba protected the facility from vandalism.



He said “We must protect the facilities put in our communities in the Niger Delta, the president wants all pipelines in our communities protected because Nigeria needs to increase its oil production and that will make more money available for the president to actualise his renewed hope agenda and that will mean more resources for the NDDC to execute more projects in the region.



“This project is to improve the energy requirements of the Amufi community and other neighbouring communities as well as increase their productivity in businesses for companies and artisans in the benefiting communities.



“The above project had been tested by the Nigeria Electricity Management Services Agency and certified to be good”, Ogbuku declared.



He said “After so many years of yearning for a better Niger Delta region, the people deserve nothing less. Our main task remains to bridge the infrastructural development which has existed for far too long, create the enabling environment for improved economic activities in the communities and across the Niger Delta region, and give the region a chance to help fulfil the people’s dreams in accordance with the vision of President Bola Tinubu.”



He said after the inauguration the substation would handed to authorities of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to manage in line with the current laws guiding electricity.

In their remarks, the Senator representing Edo South in the Red Chambers,.

Senator Nelda Imasuen and the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Dennis Idahosa said the importance of electricity cannot be overemphasized, and appealed to NDDC to ensure the construction of the road leading to the community.



The Ohen, Egharevba commended NDDC for the project, pledging to protect it as their own.