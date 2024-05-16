NDDC charges Rivers community to protect govt projects, inaugurates hybrid solar light

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has tasked communities in Rivers state to protect any government’s projects located in their area for their overall benefits.

Speaking through its Rivers state representative on the board, Chief Tony Okocha, NDDC charged indigens of Omerelu community in Ikwerre local government area of the state to ensure that they protect Government’s property against vandals in order to attract more of such projects.

Okocha gave the charge at the commissioning of hybrid solar light provided for Omerelu community by the Commission on Wednesday.

The Board member said that solar light project was one of the policies initiated and implemented by the present NDDC board, pointing out that with the solar electrification, the economic activities in Omerelu community would blossom, adding that the project will also eliminate criminality in the community.

According to him, “Omerelu solar light is the 3rd solar street light installed by the NDDC board and commissioned by me including Bane in Khanna local government area and Rumuigbo in obio/ Akpor.

“Omerelu solar light is the best among other solar street light so far installed by the present NDDC board”.

He commended omerelu community for their cooperation with the contractor, even as he expressed joy with the contractor for completing the job on specification.

Also speaking, member representing Delta state on the NDDC board, Rt Hon. Monday Ogbuya, who commissioned the solar street light at omerelu said that the people of omerelu did not write to the NDDC board for any project, pointing out that his colleague, Tony Okocha decided to give omerelu community a solar street light because of the love he has for the community.

Earlier, Chairman, Omopi village, in omerelu community, Chief Geoffrey Amadi on behalf of omerelu community expressed gratitude to Hon. Tony Okocha for bringing solar street light to the community.

Chief Amadi opined that omerelu community shares boundary with imo state and being the last community in Ikwerre local government area has security risk, adding that with the solar street light the community can now sleep with their eyes closed.

Amadi also noted that omerelu community is large and that Omopi alone has 16 villages.

He used the opportunity to appeal to NDDC for the construction of Community Town Hall, as well as to connect omerelu to the national grid, including youths and women empowerment through establishment of various skills and loans for the period.

Meanwhile, Nye Nwe Eli Omerelu , HRH, Eze Engr. Ben Ugo who received the NDDC team in his palace thanked Tony Okocha for the visit for bringing the project to the community.

Eze Ugo, who was represented by one of his cabinet members, and former Registrar, Ignatius Ajuru university of Education,Rumuolumeni, Chief Elder Livinus Didia affirmed that the people of Omerelu community are happy with Hon. Tony Okocha and Samuel Ogbuku led NDDC board and assured that the community would guard the project jealously.