NCTC demands collective action to end terrorism, organised crimes

…as Nigeria, Italy chosen to Co-Chair Global Counter Terrorism Forum

By Kingsley Omonobi

In the quest by the Nigerian Government to secure durable peace and safe haven for the citizenry, the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Major General Adamu Garba Laka has emphasized on the need for unwavering dedication and collective action of all in the fight against terrorism and organised crimes.

“In Nigeria, as in many other nations around the globe, the fight against terrorism and organised crime presents multi-faceted challenges that demand our unwavering dedication and collective action.”

General Laka made this known in Abuja at the opening ceremony of a 2-day workshop and plenary meeting of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) Criminal Justice and Rule of Law (CJ-ROL) Working Group (WG) under its Co-Chairs, Nigeria and Italy, with the theme, “Good Practices for the Protection of Witnesses and Criminal Justice Officials.”

He called on countries under the umbrella of the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF) to harness the power of collaboration and cooperation in advancing their shared goals of Justice, security and peace.

He reiterated the imperative for the protection of witnesses and criminal justice officials who play pivotal roles in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication of terrorism related cases.

According to him, “criminal justice officials, including prosecutors, judges, and law enforcement officers, face significant risks as they fulfil their duties in the pursuit of justice.

“Therefore, it behooves all to prioritise the development and implementation of effective strategies to safeguard witnesses and Justice Officials, thereby ensuring their safety, well-being, and continued participation in the criminal justice process.”

He said Nigeria has remained a co-chair of the GCTF CJ-ROL WG since 2017 adding that Nigeria co-chaired with Switzerland from 2017-2022 and currently with Italy from 2022-2024.

Laka stated that the latest joint mandate between Nigeria and Italy has been extended from 2024-2026.

“The working group seeks to identify relevant civilian counter terrorism challenges and capacity gaps, consider activities to address the gaps, as well as to mobilise political will, financial resources and expertise, he mentioned.

Speaking on the second day of the meeting, General Laka expressed delight over the useful interventions of the participants, noting that the contributions of the panelists have so far enriched the understanding of the importance of the protection of witnesses and justice officials.