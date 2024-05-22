National rebirth possible in Nigeria — Fagbemi, Eghagha, Adefuye

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; a Professor of English and Literary Studies, University of Lagos, Hope Eghagha, and Senator Anthony Adefuye, at the weekend, charted a course for a better Nigeria, adding that nations are built on great ideas and patriotism.

They said this as part of the discussions at the 13th Afrikanwatch Network annual lecture, award and induction held at Yaba College of Technology, Yaba in Lagos.

In his remarks, Senator Anthony Adefuye, who was chairman of the event, said that the country has already undergone a national rebirth in different forms.

Adefuye, who was represented by a former President of the Nigerian Cartographic Association, NCA, Prof. Andrew Obafemi of the University of Port Harcourt, said: “Nigeria is our country, and we must all come together to contribute to its progress irrespective of the numerous challenges.”

Also speaking, the AGF, Prince Fagbemi, SAN, represented by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Dr Ibraheem Abdul, expressed confidence that the quest for a national rebirth, and reclaiming the identity of a nation is apt.

He said: “It also suggests that we are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project and we must give our all.”

On his part, the guest speaker, Prof. Eghagha, who spoke on the theme of the lecture, titled ‘Nigerian politics of today, the quest for national rebirth, reclaiming the identity of nations’ said National rebirth is one of the channels for refocusing the energies of the nation into development, especially when a nation almost grinds to a halt as currently experience.

He said: “So, the nation has always struggled with a rebirth of some sort, in different names, nomenclatures, and descriptions.

“What is the Nigerian identity? Nearly 70 years after independence the Nigerian identity is yet under interrogation. “Who is a Nigerian? What access does the Nigerian identity give a citizen to the good things of life? Are Nigerians regionally or nationally defined? How does the federal government encourage or discourage the promotion of a national identity? What are the shared values that make a Nigerian, Nigerian?

“More fundamentally, what impression does the name Nigeria evoke in the international community and what can we do to change the image? It is apposite to restate the fact that Nigeria needs a rebirth and that the men and women at the helm of the nation’s affairs do not seem ready to drive that rebirth initiative. A rebirth can only be possible if all stakeholders key into the process. Yet in our circumstances, it would require an outsider from mainstream politics to achieve that. When this will be, we are no prophets to tell.”