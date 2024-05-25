NANS factions fuse together,end factionalisation

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

After months of leadership tussle following indifference that characterised the National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS Convention in December last year,the contending sides have fused together for the betterment and progress of the association.

The two factions that emerged from the controversial convention were led by the duo of Pedro Obi from Delta State University and Comrade Lucky Emonefe from College of Education Warri, Delta State.

But at a news conference in Abuja , Friday,,both factions did not only announce ceasefire but also collapsed structure with Comrade Lucky Emonefe-led leadership , saying the development was aimed at forming a formidable force in the struggle for welfare of students and advancement of education in the country.

At the event, Comrade Elvis Ekundina, a factional Senate president of NANS, said the protracted leadership crisis has been amicably resolved and that Comrade Lucky Emonefe has been endorsed as the authentic NANS President, adding that all other factions have agreed to work with him in the interest of Nigerian students.

He said he has led the entire Senate Secretariat comprising Deputy Senate President, Comrade Philip Achagwa and Vice President, Jabir Aminu and other executive members of the Comrade Pedro Obi faction to the news conference to announce to the world that NANS is now one body ready to fight for the interest of Nigerian students.

According to him, Nigerian students have been deprived of so many benefits which they are entitled from the Federal Government because of the division and rivalry within the organization that is supposed to fight for their interest.

“So, we thought it expedient that we should not because of personal interest allow the totality of Nigerian students to be deprived of what belongs to them. We think that posterity will surely judge us, so we said we should come together to ensure welfare and security of the Nigerian students,” he said.

He said: “You will recall that on the 1st Day of December 2023 the senators of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, converged on Abuja for a National Convention which parallel government were formed, two (2) factions of the leadership of National Association of Nigerian students NANS.

“For the sustainability of peace and unity in the organization and for the interest of all Nigerian Students which stands as our priority, I Comrade Elvis Ekundina being the Senat President of the other faction leadership is stepping down my mandate with my team for the other faction.

“This is coming as a result of the obvious plight and purposeful leadership demonstrated by his Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has progressively kept to his campaign promises to youth and students in the establishment of Nigerian Students Loan fund for the indigent Nigerian students

who cannot afford to pay their school fees in pursuant of their tertiary Education career.

“NANS as an umbrella body of all Nigerian Students both at home and in diaspora needs to be united and benefit from this landmark initiative of the renewed hope agenda.

“Let me also state that it is on record that we were not pressured by anybody or any individual in making this decision but rather, the interest of our constituents.

“We want to reiterate that the interest of our domain/constituents remains sacrosanct and of utmost priority to us as young emerging leaders of this great country.

“I Comrade Elvis Ekundina, the Senate President with the entire Senate Secretariat had thought carefully in this decision for peace to reign in NANS and for the organization to forge ahead,” he stated.

NANS President, Lucky Emonefe, in his remark said he was glad that the other faction has decided to collapse it structure with the main NANS leadership, saying that means that the Association would be speaking with one voice.

Emonefe said he had earlier noted that the crisis was an internal issue and that it was a good thing that everybody now has agreed to work together in the interest of Nigerian students.

“We disagree to agree. NANS leadership under me will be united to seriously advocate specially for the interest, the yearning and aspirations of Nigerian students. We now have a formidable force in the country. We don’t have divided house any longer. We are together, we are united and we will fight for the rights and privileges of the Nigerian students,” he said.