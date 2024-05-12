NAFDAC dismantles illegal alcohol Factory in Badagry

…Confiscates over N50m products

By Sola Ogundipe

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has shut down an illegal alcohol factory operating in Badagry, Lagos State.

Disclosing the development on its X handle @NafdacAgency, the regulatory agency said that the factory was dismantled with the assistance of the Nigerian Army’s 15 Field Engineering Regiment in Badagry.

The statement said one Chinedu Okafor who was running the illegal factory from his residence, was arrested and products with a street value of N50 million were seized.

“Mr. Okafor’s suspicious activities caught the attention of the Nigerian Army, leading to his arrest and subsequent handover to NAFDAC officers at the Ports Inspection Directorate, Seme Border.

“Upon inspection, officers evacuated all equipment and materials used in the production of illicit drinks, effectively shutting down the illegal factory.

“Investigations revealed Mr. Okafor’s longstanding involvement in this criminal activity, which has potentially compromised regulated alcohol drinks in the Badagry area.

“NAFDAC emphasises the need for public vigilance and urges citizens to report suspicious activities to safeguard public health.

“Mr. Okafor will face prosecution, and all offending products will be destroyed, with an estimated value exceeding ₦50,000,000.”