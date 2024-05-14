NAF ‘ll soon become 3rd largest air force in Africa – Spokesman

The Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), AVM Edward Gabkwet, says the NAF will ,in the next two years, become the third largest air force in Africa.

Gabkwet said this on Tuesday in Abuja, at a news conference to commence the NAF’s 60th Anniversary Celebration.

He said that NAF was expecting to take delivery of no fewer than 48 additional fighter aircraft into its inventory in the next one or two years.

”The NAF is expecting 12 AH-10 fighter helicopters from the US, 24 M-346 from Italy of which six will arrive this year, and we are getting 12 Trackers.

”So, we are talking about 48 coming to the country,of course, adding up to the other aircraft we are expecting from Turkey and the ones that we have received like Super Tucano and all that.

”So if you talk of strength and number, a lot is going to change, and of course, once you have this kind of strength, we are talking about spread.

”So ,if you spread this aircraft all over this country, definitely the impact is going to be felt all round the country.

”So ,moving forward from now on, you are going to see changes. You are going to see a much more formidable Nigerian air force that can move at ease and take its time to cover all of those ungovernable spaces that these criminals have continued to take advantage of,’’ he said.

Gabkwet also said that the NAF was committed to improving its operations, adding that it was modernising and changing the way it had been doing things.

According to him ,the nation currently has an air force that is safety -conscious and dedicated to ensuring peace and security in all parts of the country.

”If we are able to cover the activities of criminals in the Niger Delta area and the terrorists all over the country that are denying our people access to their farms, it will translate to meaningful benefits for our people.

”So, we must be optimistic about the future, and we must continue to trust our services, the air force, the navy, the army and all security agencies to ensure that we get the support’’. he said.