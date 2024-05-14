N615,000 minimum wage: Labour expects FG’s counter offer

Labour leader, Joe Ajaero

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

BARRING last-minute change of schedule, the organised labour is expecting the Federal Government to put on the table its counter offer to the N615, 000 minimum wage the labour movement has made.

The Federal Government at today’s meeting Tripartite Committee for Minimum Wage is expected to make its long awaiting offer.

A member of the committee from the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Professor Theophilus Ndubuaku told Vanguard that the counter offer is expected at the meeting of the tripartite committee holding in Abuja.

He said that the Organised labour expects that the government will offer something tangible that would ensure that the negotiations are completed before the end of May.

The Labour leader expressed reservation over the pronouncements of some governors who have proposed between N40,000, and N70,000, saying that the Organised labour may not accept anything that cannot take workers home at the end of the month.

Asked whether the government has made any offer, he said, “We understand that government met but they are still keeping it to themselves, so it’s that tomorrow (today) that everything will be unveiled.

“We have given them something like an ultimatum that the thing must be completed this month (May). Even as it is now, I express some reservations unless we are meeting everyday. But again, they can come up with something that might not cause so much argument and all that.

“After tomorrow (today), we will know the position of government definitely. All the committees have met and have done their work. So we expect that this meeting will definitely unveil their offer.”

Fielding question on whether there any particular offer government will make that Labour will reject, Prof. Ndubuaku said, “Definitely, they are noti likely to come up with anything tangible.

“The state Governors are talking about N40,000, N60, 000 and N70,000 But nobody will accept that. At the time we meet, they will tell us why they cannot pay something tangible and from there the argument can now start. “

Further asked whether there is the possibility of the negotiations not being completed in May, he said, “It’s likely that the negotiations may drag beyond May. It depends.

“By the time they unveil their offer tomorrow (today), we may adjourn for another two days and come back. At the stage we are now, everything has been done, all committees have met and the reports of committees are ready.

“I think if they don’t want it to drag, it can be concluded before the end of May. You know that whatever we agree with, has to pass through the National Assembly. If we agree on something, the National Assembly will not be a problem, it’s something they can handle very fast because someone is already drafting the bill.”

At the time of filing this report the government team has maintained sealed lips on what it is offering to the organized labour as the new minimum wage.