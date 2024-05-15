‘My workspace is toxic’ — Pro-Wike commissioner resigns from Fubara’s cabinet 

A commissioner of education in Rivers State, Chinedu Mmom, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has resigned from Governor Sim Fubara’s cabinet.

Mmom, in a letter dated May 15 and addressed to Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, the commissioner said his current workspace has become “toxic.”

The commissioner added that there is “loss of trust and animosity” in the cabinet which he considers unhealthy.

He stated, “It is a truism that a calm, safe and friendly environment would stimulate efficient service delivery and enhanced productivity.

“It is however unfortunate to note that my current workspace has become toxic and no longer guarantees a favourable environment to enable me realise my set targets for the education sector in the state.

“There is loss of trust, animosity and sharp division among colleagues in the same cabinet which is unhealthy and very unfortunate.”

Mmom is the third reappointed commissioner to resign from Fubara’s cabinet in recent weeks after Zacchaeus Adangor and Isaac Kamalu.

Recall that in April, Fubara redeployed Adangor, attorney-general and commissioner for justice, to the ministry of special duties.

Kamalu, commissioner for finance, was redeployed to the ministry of employment generation and economic empowerment.

The trio had resigned their positions following the political feud between Wike and Fubara in December 2023.

They were reappointed after a peace deal between Wike and Fubara, which was facilitated by President Bola Tinubu.