My remarkable Ph.D Journey in Mathematical Science – Victor Adekunle

By Rita Okoye

In today’s world, the pursuit of a PhD is often likened to a marathon—a grueling journey requiring determination, resilience, and unwavering dedication.

Dr. Victor Adekunle’s path to obtaining his doctorate in Mathematical Science epitomizes this analogy, marked by challenges overcome and triumphs achieved.

For nearly a decade, Dr. Adekunle has been on a remarkable journey through the realms of analytics, from the intricate world of mathematical analysis to the dynamic field of data analytics. It’s been a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, challenges, and triumphs. Reflecting on this path, he realizes how each step has shaped him into the success he has become today.

From a young age, his fascination with mathematics fueled a fervent desire to unlock its mysteries and apply its principles to solve real-world problems. This innate curiosity led Dr. Adekunle down the path of applied mathematics, where he immersed himself in the art of mathematical modeling during his master’s and Ph.D. studies.

Throughout his Ph.D. journey, Dr. Adekunle encountered pivotal moments of uncertainty and self-discovery. Two years into the program, he found himself grappling with the quest for purpose, yearning to harness his enthusiasm for something truly unique. In this pursuit, he ventured into the realm of digital assets and blockchain technology, navigating the unpredictable terrain of volatile markets while pursuing his academic ambitions.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges, casting doubt on the continuity of his academic pursuits. However, Dr. Adekunle chose to view these global disruptions as catalysts for growth and innovation, integrating them into his research endeavours with resilience and adaptability.

Personal milestones, such as marrying his beautiful wife, Opeyemi Akinjogunla (who also obtained her master’s in public health last year), and the arrival of his daughter, introduced new dimensions to his journey.

According to Dr. Adekunle, “Fatherhood brought its own unique set of challenges, from balancing research commitments to managing unexpected health concerns.”

“I vividly recall a poignant moment when I accompanied my best man to check his blood pressure, only to discover elevated readings in myself. The revelation was startling, underscoring the toll that relentless dedication can take on one’s well-being. However, through perseverance and unwavering determination, I navigated these challenges with grace and resilience,” he said.

Relocating to the UK with his family presented both logistical and emotional hurdles, yet it also opened doors to new opportunities and insights. Embracing the decision to start again, Dr. Adekunle went in search of roles that bridged his expertise in mathematical modeling with the emerging fields of Data Science and AI, seeking to make meaningful contributions in a rapidly evolving landscape.

As the time approached to defend his Ph.D., unforeseen obstacles emerged, including visa delays. Despite setbacks, Dr. Adekunle remained steadfast in his commitment, culminating in a historic virtual defense of his doctoral dissertation which garnered widespread acclaim, earning him accolades from peers and mentors alike which led to the honour of receiving a distinguished award from the Mathematical Association of Nigeria.

In an interview, Dr. Adekunle humbly reflects on his journey, stating, “My journey is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit—a reminder that amidst life’s challenges, there exists boundless potential for growth, discovery, and transformation. As we reflect on the trials and triumphs of the years past, let us celebrate the resilience that has brought us this far and embrace the journey that lies ahead.”