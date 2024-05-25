My reinstatement shows no man can change what God destined — Lamido Sanusi

*Leads Juma’at prayer at Govt’s house

*Sanusi was victimized in 2019 — Gov Yusuf

*Says, he’ll report judge who gave order from US to stop Sanusi’s reinstatement

*I didn’t give any directive on reinstatement of Sanusi — Kwankwaso

Reinstated Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II who was deposed in March 2020 by the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje declared yesterday that his reinstatement was an affirmation that no man can change what God has destined.

Emir Sanusi made the declaration after he was presented with a letter of reinstatement by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state and was turbaned at the Government House Kano.

Governor Yusuf on his part while presenting the letter of reinstatement to Sanusi, explained why the Kano State government reinstated Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano. He said Sanusi was victimized in 2019. The governor also expressed his amazement how a judge would grant order of injunction stopping the reinstatement from far away United States in the middle of the night after he had assented to the bill at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso on Friday said he didn’t give any directive on reinstatement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano. Kwankwaso said he also received the news of the reinstatement of the Emir like every other persons.

According to Governor Yusuf, “The Kano State House of Assembly repealed the Kano State Emirates council Law, 2019, the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) (amendment) law 2019 and the Kano State Emirates council, (amendment) Law, 2019, that balkanized the over 1,000-year old Kano Emirate and I signed the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law. We did that out of conviction and believe that this gentleman, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II was victimized in 2019.

“Your reappointment to the coveted throne of Mallam Ibrahim Dabo was guided by our collective and careful judgment about your competence, credibility, proven intellect. We are optimistic that you would, at this trying period of the emirate, deploy your wealth of experience, intellect and reach to provide the required visionary and purposeful leadership required to reunite and rebuild this very respected and revered institution.

“As you ascend to the throne of Kano Emirate Council, again, the scope and the horizon of expectations has broadened; and it is our prayer that, in your new position, Almighty Allah SWT uses you, with the power of His Grace, to counsel and move the Kano Emirate and indeed Kano State towards more prosperity, unity, enduring peace and sustainable development.

“I call upon you to use your position to unite all the adherents of the house of Mallam Ibrahim Dabo and also bring harmony and understanding among all the Islamic sects in the emirate”.

On the court order restraining the reinstatement of Sanusi II, Governor Yusuf said, “I assented to the law some minutes past 5pm and at 2am in the midnight, there was a court injunction. Have you ever heard that a law which was passed without any objections could be suspended? Even the judge who gave the court order was in America but he gave the order via online. He gave us order in Kano, that it is compulsory for law makers to also abide by the law. I will table this kind of abnormality before the Nigeria Governors Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly. We followed due process and that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. I urge the lawmakers that there is no cause for alarm as the law has come to stay in the state,” Governor Yusuf said.

Speaking after receiving the letter of appointment, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi said his reinstatement as the Emir of Kano was a sign that no man can change what God has destined.

He commended the Governor and the lawmakers through whom God destined that he would be reinstated as the Emir. He said the move had saved the state from waking up one day to witness each of the 44 LGAs in the state having it own Emir.

His words: “My Governor and our assembly members, you will not understand the gravity of what you did for the history of Kano and the country at large. Among Kano Emirs, it started from Bagauda over 1000 years ago. In these years, it was once that we had Emir Muhammadu Koguna who was overthrown and he came back after some days. This shows that in 1000 years, there had been no case like what happened now.

“In the northern part of this country, we have seen it in different states how politicians balkanised emirates with a state that has one Emir becoming 20, some 19. In states of northern Nigeria, there are Local Governments with two or three first class Emirs all because the system has been destroyed.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been it was allowed, one day we will wake up with Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly did is a rescue mission,” Sanusi said. The reinstated Emir, Sanusi II led the two rakat Juma’at prayers which has in attendance the Governor, his cabinet members and other personalities at the government house.