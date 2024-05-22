‘My philosophy is to win, formation not important’, says Finidi

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles coach Finidi George has emphasized his unwavering commitment to victory, regardless of tactical formations.

Finidi, who was appointed coach of the three-time African champions on April 19, was unveiled on Monday, May 13, by NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and Sports Minister Sen. John Owan Enoh at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The 53-year-old, who is currently on a media tour, made this known in an interview on Brilla FM on Tuesday.

His words: “My philosophy is to win. For me, formation is not that important, because if players interpret when to attack and when to defend and do it well, there won’t be problems.

“You can play 2-5-2 or 4-4-2, but if the players know they have to attack or defend, the team won’t have problems. That is what Manchester City, Arsenal, and every other team do, but the difference is when players recognise this moment.”

In another interview, Finidi, who was a guest on Arise TV on Wednesday, addressed issues surrounding his contract as Super Eagles head coach.

Finidi stated that regardless of the number of years on his contract, performances on the pitch will determine whether he stays longer as coach, adding that the NFF is not being disrespectful with the terms of his contract.

His words: “It’s not a one-year deal,” he clarified. “It is based on how well we perform. Even if you have given me a five-year deal and I don’t perform, definitely, I will leave before that five years… My focus is on adding value, winning games, and playing attractive football. If I achieve that, the contract length becomes secondary. But currently, it’s a two-year performance-based deal.

“Personally, I don’t think so, even Peseiro who came was given a target; Nigeria has gotten to a level that you can’t bring a coach and say, let him stay for four or five years hoping he will turn things around.”

The Super Eagles will host South Africa in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, June 7th.

The three-time African champions will travel to face Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan three days later.