My experience at Delyork creative academy was illuminating – Actress, Chinenye Ulaegbu

By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress, Chinenye Ulaegbu was amongst few actresses who have gone through an intensive training on filmmaking/ directing course in Del-York creative academy, the delectable actress in an interview with our reporter stated that she will always cherish the time she had at the DCA.

According to her, the experiencing was instructive, enlightening and helpful. She revealed urges those who really want to set a standard for themselves I the industry to go through a creative institution to sharpen their horizon and make them diverse from others in the industry.

Ulaegbu explained that the knowledge she has garnered from Delyork has sharpened and shaped her understanding about movie making and production.

She said: “My experience at Delyork Creative Academy was illuminating. I took a bold step to learn more about how movies are made and what it takes to make a good film. I’ve always wanted to learn about the director’s point of view in filmmaking, not just that, I have also wanted to understand how a film is done from top to finish, from the story, to the planning (pre-production) to the production itself (principal photography), the post-production and distribution, I have always wanted to understand these aspects of film and I did with the help of DCA.

“DCA blessed me with this knowledge and it has helped shaped me into being a better actor, a filmmaker and a creative person to say the least. I loved every bit of experience I got there, though it was intense and a lot of brain work, but I will do it again if I have the opportunity. The instructors at DCA are very good people, they all have one goal and that’s to make sure we learn from them so we can graduate as the best. It worked out great at the end because I can say for a fact that I can now direct a Film confidently and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a film Director.

It could be recalled that Chinenye Ulaegbu career skyrocketed after her first breakthrough movie when she bagged a lead role and played the character Helen in a movie titled “A Call From The Past”, produced by Uche Mbunabo in 2018.

Ever since, she has featured in over 300 movies and counting within a short space with a blossoming career.