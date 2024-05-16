My enemies now sleep with eyes open – Fubara

…says his detractors now victims of their ploys

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that his administration has defeated those who came all out to bring them down, adding that his detractors are now victims of their plots.

This was as the governor expressed happiness with assurances of brotherly support from the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, urging Ijaw Nation to key into the on-going celebration of the liberation the State is enjoying now.

Fubara spoke when he received the national and state leadership of IYC, who were on solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, to mark 2024 Issac Adaka Boro Day.

The Governor noted that Major Isaac Adaka Boro genuinely stood for equity, justice, and fair play, and pursued his course to ensure liberation for the Ijaw people and their clans.

Fubara stressed that every genuine Rivers man is a liberator, adding that he was delighted to receive them on such auspicious day to re-enact the common purpose of liberation that they shared.

He said, “Because he stood for that unique thing, even after his death, we still celebrate him because he was a liberator.

“Every Rivers man, it doesn’t matter whether you are Ijaw or upland, the most important thing is that every genuine Rivers man must be a liberator.

“And I’m happy that you have come here today. I have also received you because we have one common purpose: to liberate our dear State. We are not going back on that.”

The Governor stated that the target of the renewed crisis in the state was to distract his one year in office celebration, but that those behind it are sleeping with their eyes opened.

He said: “I am happy that you’ve told me this morning that when I call on you, you will respond. But there is nothing to call on you for. Because we have already defeated them.

“By the special grace of God, what they thought that they would have done to us while we were celebrating our one year in office, they are the ones sleeping with their two eyes open. It shows that we have the Ijaw blood. And what is that blood: it is the blood of action; less talk, more action.”

He, however, urged Ijaw youths to conduct themselves peacefully as they celebrate the Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day, and also be good ambassadors of the entire Ijaw Nation.