My debut album reflects my experiences that shaped me — Savage Xtra

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian singer, music maker and record label executive, Uche Barry Nwachukwu is set to release his debut album, ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ (YBD).

According to the singer, who goes by the stage name, Savage Xtra, he would be hosting his fans at a listening party on June 8.

Speaking on the anticipated album, the singer said that ‘YBD’ marks the beginning of his groundbreaking career in the music industry to redefine the Afrobeats genre. The 14-track album seamlessly blends elements of Afrobeat, RnB, and hip-hop, showcasing his unique sound and lyrical prowess. With themes ranging from empowerment and self-discovery to love and resilience, ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ offers a rich and varied listening experience.

According to Xtra, “releasing ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ is a dream come true. This album is a reflection of my journey and the experiences that have shaped me. I wanted to create music that resonates with people from all walks of life and inspires them to embrace their power and potential. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and can’t wait for everyone to hear it”.

Following the dropping of the album, Savage Xtra said he would embark on a tour of Europe and the UK, having already toured East and South Africa. The tour will cover multiple cities, giving fans a chance to experience his dynamic live performances.

The singer, who hails from Owerri, Imo State, is also the convener of ‘Owerri to the World’, a free music festival which showcases the artistry and cultural heritage of Eastern Nigeria. He further noted that ‘Young, Blessed and Dangerous’ will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and other digital music stores.