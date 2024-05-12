My AMVCA outfit cost N140m – BBNaija’s Tacha

BBNaija star and media personality, Natacha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has revealed the cost of her outfit to the 10th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCA, held om Saturday.

The radio host in an interview with content creator, Timi Agbaje disclosed that her dress cost $100,000 (about 140 million naira).

Agbaje asked, “Last year you wore a $20,000-outfit to the AMVCA. How much did this outfit cost?”

Tacha replied, “It’s $100,000 or nothing, bro.”

The reality TV star and social media influencer graced the red carpet in a mesmerizing all-white dress, intricately adorned with shimmering stones. The dress featured a striking floating bust design on her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to her attire.

Complementing her outfit, Tacha wore a flowing cape that billowed behind her with every step, exuding grace and poise. To complete her ensemble, she carried a matching handbag, perfectly accentuating the ensemble’s seamless blend of style and glamour.

Vanguard News