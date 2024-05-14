MVCF Sinks Solar Borehole in Fulani Community to Boost Production

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Milk Value Chain Foundation( MVCF) with support from ECOWAS and other partners, has constructed a solar powered borehole for the Fulani Community in Kurmin Kaduna, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State to enhance dairy production.

Representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Aliyu Umar said the dairy sector in West Africa has the potential to create jobs among youths,increase incomes and reduce poverty in the region.”Unfortunately the sector is challenged by poor and obsolete infrastructure and archaic practices, among others.”

“To reverse this trend and contribute towards the reactivation and elevation of standards in the sector, the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS initiated the third

phase of the Regional Programme of Support for Farmers’ Organisations (PRAOP3) among member states with a view to finding lasting solutions to the concerns of actors in the dairy sector,” he said.

He spoke at the commissioning of the Solar Powered Borehole constructed by the Milk Value Chain Foundation in Kurmin Kaduna, Kaduna under the Project Enhancing Youth Employment through improved dairy production and feed enterprise (EYEDAF).

The borehole was commissioned by Ambassador MS Nuhu, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, assisted by orher dignitaries.

He said ” it is within this framework that the Government of Switzerland through

the Swiss Agency for Cooperation (SDC) signed a financing agreement with ECOWAS

to fund the “support for the capacity building of the ECOWAS Commission for the implementation of the regional section of the regional investment program .”

“Today, we are here to celebrate the partnership betvween ECOWAS and MVCF which has resulted in the establishment of this moderm solar powered borehole here before us, and which we are commissioning today. The borehole has water gallery and animal drinking trough for the supply of water to humans and their animals, thus providing the basic requirement for youth employment through family farms and fodder production.”

“We recommend and urge development partners to consider further partnership with MVCF and other development-oriented organizations in the region to ensure food

security and create more jobs, thus reducing insecurity in the region. We are also urging the beneficiaries to judiciously utilize and maintain this facility that

will support youth employment by providing water to family own farms and fodder

production, reduce human and animal disease, increase milk production and income to the beneficiaries and reduce beneficiaries drudgery.”

He said ECOWAS is proud of the modern facility and appreciated the Swiss Government for their efforts and contribution to the project and for showing dependability in cooperation for

development.

“We salute the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly

the Kaduna State Government for being supportive in hosting the model facility, and

especially for the provision of land space (10 Hectares) for the project. We look forward to a fast track in the release of land to Luumo Kosam Cooperative Society,” he said.

In his address, Chairman of Luumo Kosam Cooperative Society, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS

Commission and Swiss Cooperation for the provision of the solar powered Borehole for domestic consumption and animal watering.

“We thank you immensely for

finding us worthy recipients of these laudable projects for the enhancement of dairy production and the upliftment

of the quality of life of our members. I also want to register our appreciation to the Partners on this project, MVCF,

CORET and NCNE for the demonstrated leadership capacity and indefatigable commitment. We also appreciate and thank the exemplary roles played by Kaduna

Agriculture Ministry, KADGIS and KASUPDA and other agencies of the Kaduna Government in this endeavor.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Milk Value Chain Foundation, Dr Ishaq Bello, said the Luumo Kosam cooperative is one of the youngest cooperatives that MVCF is workingwith, but they have shown great results in the areas of social organization, savings,empowerment of their members and consistent supply of milk to off takers.

” These are some of the reasons why we enrolled them into this project. It is fulfilling that this borehole is commissioned for this promising community.Water is a fundamental necessity for dairy production because milk contains about 80%

water, so cows need water for milk production. However, for many communities, access to clean water is a daily struggle which has led to low milk production with cows

producing less than 1-2liters per day.”

“This borehole will provide water for: human and animal consumption, washing of utensils and other household needs. With the construction of this borehole, we are not just providing water; we are offering hope,

health for both farmers and their animals and improved livelihoods.”

“As we witness the water flowing from this borehole, let us be reminded of the

importance of management and responsibility. Let us pledge to use this precious resource wisely, to safeguard it for future generations,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the ECOWAS Commission and Swiss Cooperation for

funding the project; the Regional Agency for Food and Agriculture of ECOWAS and other partners.