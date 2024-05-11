Musician Charles Onyeabor pays courtesy visit to Minister of Women Affairs Uju Ohanenye (Photos)

In a promising collaboration aimed at leveraging the power of entertainment to empower women across Nigeria, Charles Onyeabor, a Nigerian-born Italian-based musician, paid a courtesy visit to the esteemed Minister of Women’s Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, at her office in Abuja.

The meeting, held on May 10, 2024, served as a pivotal platform for the exchange of ideas and strategies on how the synergy between the entertainment industry and the Women’s Affairs Ministry could be harnessed for the greater good of Nigerian women.

During the engaging discourse, Charles Onyeabor, who was in company of his brother Emeka Onyeabor, explored potential partnerships and initiatives that could effectively utilise the influence and reach of entertainment to address pertinent issues facing women in Nigeria. Discussions ranged from promoting gender equality and women’s rights to fostering economic empowerment and social inclusion.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Charles Onyeabor emphasized the transformative potential of music and entertainment in driving positive change within society, particularly in advancing the cause of women. He underscored the importance of utilizing creative platforms to amplify the voices of women and inspire meaningful action towards their empowerment and upliftment.

In response, Minister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye commended Charles Onyeabor for his dedication to social impact and welcomed the prospect of collaboration between the entertainment industry and the Women’s Affairs Ministry. She highlighted the pivotal role of partnerships in achieving the ministry’s objectives and affirmed her commitment to working closely with stakeholders from diverse sectors to advance the welfare and rights of Nigerian women.

As the meeting concluded, Charles Onyeabor, Emeka Onyeabor, and Minister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of their collaboration, recognizing it as a significant step towards effecting positive change and driving progress in the realm of women’s affairs in Nigeria.