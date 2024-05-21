Musa Maitakobi acquires 25 hectares “Maitakobi Emirates” at Lekki Aviation Town Estate

By Ayo Onikoyi

The National President of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Dr. Musa Muhammad Maitakobi, has sealed a substantial deal to acquire 25 hectares of land within the prestigious Lekki Aviation Town Estate, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

This acquisition aims to create a legacy estate where members of the association and his associates can build their homes in Lagos State, with the option to pay in installments.

This landmark agreement was signed with Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD, led by Hon. Dr. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa (Mr. Ibile).

This strategic move marks a significant step for Alhaji Dr. Musa Muhammad Maitakobi, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s transportation industry, into the realm of real estate ownership. The acquisition of the Maitakobi Emirate within the Lekki Aviation Town Estate from Harmony Gardens is a milestone in his service to humanity, highlighting the company’s impressive achievements in developing multiple estates simultaneously. Harmony Gardens’ projects are highly visible and top-notch, making them a trusted partner.

Lekki Aviation Town Estate, a 167-hectare development within the Yegunda Government Resettlement Scheme along Lekki-Epe International Airport, is renowned for its luxurious amenities and prime location. This estate has become a coveted destination for investors and homeowners due to its proximity to key infrastructure developments and its serene environment, offering a blend of sophistication and comfort ideal for discerning individuals seeking premium residential options.

Under the astute leadership of Hon. Dr. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa, Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD has solidified its position as a leading player in the real estate sector. This collaboration with Alhaji Dr. Musa Muhammad Maitakobi is not their first; ongoing negotiations include partnerships with notable entities such as the celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi for Vodi Brickbarn and Nancy Isime for NancyVille Estate, underscoring a mutual commitment to excellence and innovation.

Hon. Dr. Audullahi Saheed Mosadoluwa expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, extending his warmest congratulations to Alhaji Dr. Musa Muhammad Maitakobi. He emphasized Harmony Gardens’ commitment to delivering exceptional service and unparalleled value to its clients, ensuring a seamless experience throughout the acquisition and development process. The unveiling of Maitakobi Emirate will coincide with the Lekki Aviation Town seminar aimed at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit, showcasing the company’s dedication to infrastructural excellence.

This move signifies a new chapter of success and prosperity for both parties. As the Maitakobi Emirates project embarks on this venture into real estate ownership, offering easy home ownership for RTEAN members through installment payments, the partnership with Harmony Gardens and Estate Development LTD promises to set new standards of excellence in the industry.