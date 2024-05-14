Muhammad Ali was my hero says Pastor Adeboye, tasks Nigerian athletes on righteous living

File photo of Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By OLAYINKA LATONA

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed that he used to be a boxer and his hero in boxing is late former undisputed World Heavyweight champions, Muhammad Ali.

Giving a vivid insight into his love for boxing and the legend of the gloves, Muhammad Ali at the church monthly Thanksgiving service and special service for athletes, youths, businessmen and woman and their families at the church national headquarters, The Throne of Grace Parish, Ebute-Metta in Lagos with the theme: “Shield of Favour ”, Pastor Adeboye revealed that late Muhammad Ali has the footwork that is second to none.

In his words; “In boxing, my coach taught me years ago, I told you I used to be a boxer, I know I don’t look like one now. My coach warned us, “don’t let down your guard that’s your shield but when you go to battle against the opponent make sure you are protecting your head. Keep your guards up.

“The only fellow that we know in boxing at least in those days who never bothered about the shield up there (his head) is because he had his own shield on his legs. It is the fellow known as Muhammad Ali because he has a footwork that is second to none.

“So when you are trying to get him, he doesn’t bother, he is not wasting his time shielding because he knows he can float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.

“If you know anything about boxing, he happens to be my hero. You will not find a scratch on his face, he doesn’t allow the enemy to get close to his face at all by using his legs. Now, if you are not a Muhammad Ali, keep on your shield. That’s for the sportsmen.”

On the theme of the programme, the revered cleric who is also an accomplished sportsman in boxing described sin as a destroyer that can hamper one’s glorious future, stressing that holiness is the only master key to obtain favour from God.

In his words: “If you will work with God in holiness even your greatest enemy will bless you. Sin can turn the only friend you have who ‘God’ to your greatest enemy. When people say why do I talk about holiness all the time? I have told you that holiness is the master key as long as God is not fighting with you, it doesn’t matter how many people are fighting you, you will win. One with God is always with majority any day, let the enemy gang up, lied against you, make fun of you, as long as God is on your side you will just be getting higher and higher.

“If you are truly saved, living holy, favour of God will shield you from every enemy, you run into sin you get into trouble. Sin is a destroyer.”