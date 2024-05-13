Muhajid Dokubo-Asari hails Fubara on first year in office

By Adesina Wahab

Muhajid Alhaji Abubakr Dokubo Asari, a proud advocate for resource control and good governance in the Niger Delta, has congratulated His Excellency, Governor Siminlayi Fubara on his one-year milestone as Governor of Rivers State.

According to Mujahid Abubakr Dokubo-Asari, in a statement, Governor Fubara’s leadership has been characterized by patience, wisdom, and a commitment to peace, which are key components in resolving conflicts and promoting unity in Rivers State.

“With Governor Fubara leading the way, there is hope for a future of growth and development, free from division and discord.

Rivers State boasts abundant natural resources that, when properly utilized, can elevate the region into an economic powerhouse, creating opportunities and prosperity for its people.

“By following in the footsteps of the visionary founding fathers of Rivers State, like Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and Chief Godfrey Kio Jaja Amachree, who championed unity and inclusivity, it is possible to build a united and prosperous future for all.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, I call on all residents of Rivers State to embrace peace, forgiveness, and inclusivity. By working together with Governor Fubara, regardless of political differences, a brighter and more prosperous future for Rivers State is within reach.”

In closing, Muhajid Dokubo-Asari commended Governor Fubara’s achievements and dedication to equitable development across the state.

“With unity and collaboration, the wounds of the past can be healed, paving the way for a better tomorrow for all those who call Rivers State home.Congratulations to Governor Fubara on this significant milestone – may your leadership continue to inspire greatness in all,” he said.

Muhajid Alhaji Abubakr Dokubo Asari is a respected advocate for human rights and good governance, unafraid to challenge the norm and fight for the rights of his people. As the Paramount Ruler of Edi Abali Group of War Canoe and Chieftain of the Kalabari kingdom in Rivers State, he remains committed to the betterment of the region and its people.