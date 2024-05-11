Mudryk, Sterling score as Chelsea beat Nottingham Forest 3-2

Mykhailo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher

Resurgent Chelsea boosted their chances for European qualification after beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 at City Ground on Saturday.

Goals from Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson made it three successive wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who are now level with sixth-placed Newcastle with two games to go.

The Blues have the chances of playing the Europa League or Europa Conference League, next season depending on Manchester United’s final league position and whether they win the FA Cup or not.

Meanwhile, whether Pochettino would manage in Europe next season is cloudy as the Argentine handler has said his future at the club will be decided “in one week”.

Forest had looked like sealing their top-flight status with a victory after goals from Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi put them 2-1 up, but they are still all but safe from relegation.

They are three points above 18th-placed Luton and 12 goals better off with one game left, so it would take some turnaround for them to go down on the final day.