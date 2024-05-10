Motorcyclist in Police net for raping female passenger

By James Ogunnaike ABEOKUTA

A motorcyclist, Afeez Mustapha, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State command of Nigeria Police, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement posted on her X on Friday.

Odutola said, Mustapha was conveying the female passenger to a destination, when he suddenly changed direction by taking another route different from that of the passenger.

Upon getting to a desolate location, he took advantage of the lone victim and reportedly perpetrated the crime.

Odutola said Mustapha had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

The post read, “Commercial motorcycle rider arrested for rape on May 9, 2024. One Afeez Mustapha is in SCID for sexual assault of a female passenger, after diverting to a route different from that of the passenger.”