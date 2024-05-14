Mortgage firm records N1.2b in profits before tax in 2023

By Fortune Eromosele

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has reported a profit before tax of N1.203 billion for the year 2023, the company said.

The Chairman of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, Mrs. Okwa Ene Iyana, disclosed this during the company’s Annual General Meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

She stated that gross earnings increased by 38% from N2.09 billion in 2022 to N2.96 billion in 2023 due to an increase in loan assets.

She added that the Bank disbursed a total of N7.94 billion in loans in 2023 and closed the year with loan assets valued at N15.3 billion.

Iyana emphasized the bank’s focus on achieving both short-term and long-term goals.

“With both Profit before Tax (PBT) and Profit after Tax (PAT) exceeding N1 billion, the bank reached a significant milestone” she stated.

She noted that total expenses increased by 15%, primarily due to rising inflation induced by instability in the value of the Naira and an increase in debt funding.

Iyana maintained that the Bank achieved a 42% increase in profit before taxation (PBT) of N1.203 billion compared to N847.1 million in 2022.

“This marked eighteen consecutive years of profitability for the Bank” she said.

According to her, 2023 was a remarkable year with strong financial results as the Bank generated N2.9 billion and grew its loan assets to N15.3 billion.

“The balance sheet expanded by 23%, from N16.7 billion in 2022 to N20.6 billion in 2023, while shareholders’ funds grew by 10%, demonstrating the strength of the Bank in implementing our strategy to meet its corporate objectives.

“Customer deposits increased from N3.2 billion in 2022 to N4.41 billion in 2023, while the bank’s debit on-lending and refinancing activities witnessed a growth of 31% from N5.41 billion in 2022 to N7.09 billion in 2023, due to investor confidence in the Bank,” the Chairman said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sunday Olumori, stated that the bank had continued to meet all regulatory, prudential, and internal operating ratios.

“With a Capital Adequacy Ratio of 41.2% and Liquidity Ratio of 44.3%, the Bank is well positioned to take advantage of profitable business opportunities and meet its maturing obligations.

“Despite the growing cost of doing business, the bank was able to improve operational efficiency by reducing its cost-to-income from 49.4% in 2022 to 43.3% in 2023.

“Regarding the outlook for 2024, the CEO remarked that the demand for mortgage finance is unlimited and the future is bright, but acknowledged that the year 2024 would come with its own challenges.

“On the challenge of competing favorably with Fintech Companies, he said the Bank has put in place a plan to go more digital in 2024.

“Foreclosure in the event of mortgage default remains a key constraint to the development of the mortgage bank, a situation which our regulatory and legal establishment should continue to scrutinize for improvement.

“The bank shall continue to consider the possibility of opening more branches in selected major cities to tap the huge potentials in the mortgage sector in those locations. Partnering with local and international development and venture capital organizations is an area the bank is still exploring to achieve this objective,” said Mr. Olumorin.

Speaking further, he explained that last year, the Bank was rated low by CBN composite rating and retained its entity and servicer ratings of Bbb+ and SR3 respectively (Agusto& Co.).

He explained that “The ratings showcase the Bank’s strong capitalization, adequate liquidity and funding profile, qualified management team, satisfactory asset quality, efficient risk management processes, succession planning at the leadership level, ample business continuity framework, sound collection and recovery procedures, as well as a strong commitment to staff development.”