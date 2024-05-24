Monarch applauds planned digitization of Igbo-Ukwu bronzes

From left. Dr. MCK Ubah, President General of Igbo-ukwu, HRH Igwe Alexander Ejikemeuwa Azike, Idu III of Igbo-ukwu, Lolo Monica Azike

By Henry Ojelu

The king of Igbo-Ukwu Community in Anambra State, HRH Igwe Alexander Azike, Idu III, has expressed delight at steps taken to digitally repatriate home, bronzes excavated from his community over six decades ago, adding that this step will foster a feeling of possession within his community.

Azike made this known at a digitisation workshop of the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes held at the National Museum Lagos.

The workshop is organised by Cambridge University, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Factum Foundation for Digital Technology in Preservation and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments Nigeria, which is focused on recording the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes in the collection.

Dr. Kingsley Daraojimba, a Senior Lecturer of the Department of Archaeology and Heritage Studies University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), who is also a research fellow of the McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, is working with Dr (Mrs) Kenechukwu Daniel also of UNN, on this project.

Recall that some bronze artefacts were excavated from Igbo-ukwu land in the 1960s by the late Professor Thurstan Shaw and were subsequently moved to the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) Onikan Lagos.

Members of the Igbo-Ukwu community had over the years. yearned for assistance in ensuring a repatriation of the bronze objects back to its source to enable Igbo-Ukwu citizens to appreciate their rich cultural heritage.

Worried by their continued inability to have a glimpse of the artefacts from their motherland, the Igbo-Ukwu community is now desirous of having them domiciled in Igbo-Ukwu land for posterity and education of future generation.

Azike noted that the digitisation process will help to satisfy the long-time craving for possession of the artefacts by his community.

“I am particularly delighted because the product of this digitisation training workshop will go a long way towards providing what my people have been clamouring for a long time now.

“It becomes more important that we as Africans should trace our roots as referral guides even as we move with the ever changing world of today,” he said

The Monarch expressed gratitude to the late Prof. Thurstan Shaw and his team, for the great work of excavatiion carried out in Igbo-Ukwu decades back, as well as current efforts for more discoveries.

As part of efforts to drive home this desire, the 2-day digitisation workshop now seeks to facilitate the process.

Working with foreign partners, the bronzes are to be digitised and replicas created, which will be repatriated back to the Igbo-Ukwu community to further promote access and a sense of ownership for the natives.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Kingsley Daraojimba said that the project was inspired by the oral history documention carried out at Igbo-Ukwu over the years.

According to him, following a dire desire or quest by the community to have a hold on the bronzes excavated from their land, the 2-day digitisation training was put together to bring into reality, desires of the community.

“So, this project is going to be carried out to digitise the objects and create facsimilies of the object.

“The idea is that once digitised, they become mobile and can be carried to any part of the world, while the replicas are kept in the Igbo-Ukwu community,” he said

Speaking on the digitisation process, Director of the Factum Foundation for Digital Technology in Preservation UK, Dr. Ferdinand Smith said that he is present in Nigeria to work on the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes initiative.

According to him, these artefacts will be replicated using a 3 Dimensional (3D) printing and bronze casting, adding that the same will be sent to Igbo-Ukwu afterwards.

“This project is about trying to give access to the community, and we hope that they will be pleased,” he said

On her part, wife of the former King of Igbo-Ukwu, HRH Lolo Bernice Ezeh, Ocheze II of Igbo-Ukwul, thanked the organisers of the workshop on the grounds that the bronze replicas will help to bridge the gap felt by a total absence.

She, however, urged that the original objects be well preserved and kept in a good state to avoid destruction.

Other dignitaries at the workshop include Dr. MCK Ubah President General, of Igbo-ukwu as well as wife of the Igwe of Igbo-ukwu Community Lolo Monica Azike, Ocheze III of Igbo-ukwu

Noteworthy is the fact that the digitization of the Igbo-Ukwu bronzes was commenced earlier by Dr Pamela Jane Smith Shaw, who is the widow of late Prof Thurstan Shaw, who directed the 1960s excavation at Igboukwu

Several trainees were selected for this workshop, and they represent descendants of owners of the compound from where the bronzes were excavated over sixty years ago

The compound owners were Isaiah, Richard, and Jonah.

Igbo-Ukwu, a central part of Anambra state, is famous for its rich cultural heritage in bronze and other artefacts.

The people of Igbo-Ukwu, ancestors of present-day Igbo, were the earliest smithers of copper and its alloys in West Africa, working the metal through hammering, bending, twisting, and incising.