Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy dismisses report on 2024 budget

Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy has debunked what it described as misleading report about its 2024 budget, saying total appropriation for our ministry in 2024 is N6,686,720,656.00.

It said this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr. James Sule.

The statement reads:”The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy wishes to address a recent online publication that contained inaccuracies and misrepresentations regarding our 2024 budget. In the interest of transparency and clarity, we are providing accurate information to dispel any misconceptions.

“As part of the 2024 Appropriation Act, our ministry’s full budget breakdown has been publicly available. Regrettably, the publication in question misrepresented facts to suit their intentions, potentially causing public alarm. We believe it is essential to educate the public on budget processes and implementation to prevent such misinterpretations.

“Our budget allocation for Research and Development (Budget Code: 23050101) amounts to N3,709,755,673, encompassing various developmental programs and projects within our ministry’s mandate. The total appropriation for our ministry in 2024 is N6,686,720,656.00, comprising N6,107,137,152.00 for Capital Expenditure and N579,583,504.00 for Recurrent Expenditures.

Regarding constituency projects, we would like to emphasize that these initiatives aim to deliver tangible benefits and positively impact local communities. The provision of rural roads and solar-powered lights is designed to empower and open up communities for economic growth. These projects are part of our 2024 budget, signed by President Bola Tinubu in January.

“As reported by Daily Trust in their publication “Culture Ministry Votes N290m For Solar Streetlights in Minister’s LGA” by Philip Shimnom Clement on May 22, 2024, we reiterate that the Cultural and Creative Economy is an emerging innovative catalyst requiring strategic projects to create jobs, attract inbound visitors, contribute to the nation’s GDP, and enhance local opportunities.

While we encourage public scrutiny of government budgetary affairs, we also stress the importance of responsible assessments. Distorting, exaggerating, or falsifying facts can hinder progress and development.

We hope this clarification provides a better understanding of our budget and initiatives. If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.”