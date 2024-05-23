Minimum wage: We ‘re queuing behind FG, Kwara Commissioner, Bola Olukoju

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state government, Thursday said its queuing behind the federal governments plan to decide on what to pay its civil servants as the new minimum wage.

He equally hinted that the ongoing Overhead Bridge in the state capital is now 60% completed.

Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Bola Olukoju, and his counterpart in Works and Transport ministry Alh AbduQuyyi Olododo among others said this on Monday during the Inter ministerial press briefing of the One year, Second term Anniversary of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in office.

While responding to the amount the state government will pay civil servants in the state as new minimum wage, the Communications Commissioner said: “We are also waiting for the federal government, whatever the federal government do is what we’ll discuss about, we are queuing behind the federal government.”

She also explained that Inter state agency and parastatals reshuffling of staff in the ministry of Communications that is generating controversy is to ensure increased productivity of the staff, and it’s already yielding the targeted maximum results.

The Commissioner added that the state owned Herald Newspapers has been revitalised to circulate beyond Kwara state stressing that, it’s now circulating in Niger, Kogi and Oyo states.