Minimum Wage: FG team breaks to consult

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government team at the ongoing Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage meeting holding in Abuja, has taken a break to consult and deliberate on the offer to make.

Recall that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, had on Tuesday at the Tripartite Committee meeting announced the government offer of N54,000 from its initial offer of N48,000 on Wednesday last week.

A source at the meeting told Vanguard that based on the request by the Chairman of the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage, for the party to shift ground, the organised labour has reduced its demand from N615,000 to N500,000, while the private sector has also made a N3,00 increase from N54,000 to N57,000.

Vanguard reliably gathered that for about 30 minutes, the government side took a break to perhaps consider the new demand by the organised labour and the new offer by the private sector.

“The government side took a break to deliberate. They have been gone for 30 minutes,” a source privy at the meeting told Vanguard.