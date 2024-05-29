Megalomania of Rivers governors (II): Amaechi, by Ochereome Nnanna

Ochereome Nnanna

In this article series, my stand is that for all the monies that Rivers State makes from federal allocations, oil derivation, internal revenues and others (making it the second richest after Lagos State), it is a severely underdeveloped state.

In the first article, I adduced two reasons for this: the “stomach infrastructure” syndrome, and the expensive presidential ambitions of the three governors that have ruled it since 1999 – Dr Peter Odili, Hon. Chibuike Amaechi and Barrister Nyesom Wike.

When Amaechi emerged as Governor through a “Father Christmas” judgement gift from the Supreme Court in spite of efforts by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his godfather, Odili, to stop him, he grew wild. Amaechi used to be Odili’s Personal Assistant before Odili gave him the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to the Rivers State House of Assembly. In order to have complete control of the state, Odili ensured that Amaechi was made the Speaker at the age of 34, a post the latter occupied for eight years. Indeed, Amaechi was one of the three names that Odili had pencilled down to succeed him: Amaechi, Abiye Sekibo and Celestine Omehia.

Amaechi had won the governorship primaries in 2007, and the two others were licking their wounds when Obasanjo came to hand over the flag to the winner. He unilaterally decided not to give it to Amaechi because, as he put it, Amaechi’s candidacy had a “K-leg”. Instead, he asked Odili to name any other person to replace Amaechi. Omehia was in the crowds, working for Amaechi when he was summoned and handed over the PDP flag as the governorship candidate! Omehia won the election but was in office for only five months before the Supreme Court awarded the governorship of Rivers State to Amaechi. When Amaechi assumed power, he practically “disrobed” Odili of his seeming imperial garb.

Indeed, he ensured that Odili never neared Port Harcourt for some years. Odili was forced to live a reclusive life in his Abuja mansion. Amaechi later got into a public disagreement with President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Patience, over her overbearing attitude towards him.

What really blew out the relationship between Amaechi and the Jonathan was the tussle between Rivers and Bayelsa States over the Soku oilfields. Jonathan sided with his state, but the Supreme Court much later settled it in Rivers’ favour. Amaechi went all out to fight Jonathan. He used his position as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) to build sentiments against Jonathan and the PDP.

He became the only Southern governor out of six others from the North to oppose Jonathan’s 2015 re-election bid. Later, in November 2013, he also joined the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) which he subsequently generously funded from the coffers of the Rivers people to ensure Jonathan and PDP’s defeat. For his contributions in ensuring the realisation of his presidential ambition, Muhammadu Buhari appointed Amaechi Minister of Transport, a position he held for eight years.

There is scant evidence of the benefits Amaechi’s occupation of this powerful and juicy office brought during his reign as transport minister. All the railways built or completed were done in the North, Abuja and the South West. Indeed, Amaechi enthusiastically fronted Buhari’s pet project – a railway line from Kano to his father’s village in Niger Republic, Maradi, saying it was more viable than investing the money largely borrowed from China within the dilapidated Nigerian railways network. Amaechi did all these with the full self-assurance that Buhari would hand over to him as president.

His hopes were further buoyed when he was turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura) by Emir Umar Faruk Umar on 5th February, 2022, very close to the time Buhari was expected to name his successor. Here was what the emir said as his reasons for giving Amaechi that albeit meaningless chieftaincy title: “I would like to remind you that the good things the minister brought to this emirate are countless but we have seen the University of Transport Technology that he has sited here, we have seen the railway that has been sited here to Niger Republic.”

When it was time for Buhari to name his successor, Amaechi did not even feature among the names touted. The first on Buhari’s list was the same man who peacefully handed over to him: Dr Goodluck Jonathan. Buhari even authorised some herdsmen interest groups to pay the N100 million for Jonathan’s APC presidential ticket. Indeed, Jonathan was photographed visiting Buhari and the then National Chairman of the APC, Senator Mohammed Adamu, in their offices in Abuja.

But the plot collapsed when vehement public opinion, particularly from Jonathan’s natural constituency – South East and South-South – rejected Jonathan as an APC presidential candidate. Buhari later tried to push his lapdog Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who was soundly defeated by Bola Tinubu at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Tinubu scored 1,271 votes compared to Amaechi’s 316. That was all he got for spending billions of Rivers people’s money and slaving for his “brother’s” bitterest political foe, Buhari.

Amaechi has remained unresponsive, since the election, even as his arch rival, Nyesom Wike, moves like a drunken sailor to take over the structure of the Rivers APC to service his overnight political master, President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 political interests. Amaechi has joined his former godfather – Odili – in the political doghouse. Today a roaring lion, tomorrow, a dead rat! The price of megalomania, the scourge of Rivers State governors. We will conclude the series next week with a focus on Nyesom Wike and the unfolding scenario of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.